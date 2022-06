European energy policy today is a clash of idealism with reality.

The energy crisis last winter with another one set to come this year is a sign of a political class that's experienced in sloganeering and little else.

Some countries are now trying to plan more-constructively for the next phase, which is the transition from gasoline and diesel-powered automobiles. Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania want to push back the effective ban of fuel-powered cars to 2040 from 2035.

