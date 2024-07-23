Snippet via HSBC on likely potential tailwinds for stockmarkets globally in this second half the year.

Analysts at the bank say their discussion with clients indicate to much attention being paid to downside risks, and overlooking 5 key potential triggers for higher prices yet to come:

Earnings reports remain positive

The 'Goldilocks macroeconomic landscape to underpin valuations

Ongoing momentum in artificial intelligence developments

Market breadth improvement

Little sign of clear sell signals

While HSBC are bullish, they expect returns to be lower than in H1.