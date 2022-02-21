  • Russian troops prevented Ukrainian sabotage group from breaching Russian border
  • Two Ukrainian armed vehicles were destroyed from that
  • Five people were killed during the clash

The situation is getting rather messy now and it's not going to be easy to read into all the groups involved in stirring conflict within the region. But the headlines are all pointing to heightened tensions and that continues to keep markets rather nervous at the moment.

Update: And just like that. Ukraine is out to deny the above, labeling it as "fake news". Adding that there are no Ukrainian forces present in the Rostov region. It may be a US holiday but if this is anything to go by, the headlines in the day ahead may get quite volatile.

