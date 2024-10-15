I posted earlier from Deutsche Bank's outlook for the Federal Reserve:

A separate piece from Deutsche Bank says not to ignore the risk of higher inflation, outlining five reasons this is rising:

Central banks have implemented more aggressive short-term monetary easing than anticipated.

Commodity prices are rising due to China’s stimulus measures and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. economic data remains solid, suggesting the economy may avoid a more severe downturn.

The September CPI report exceeded expectations, showing stronger inflation.

Money supply growth is picking up pace.