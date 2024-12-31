Clyde Russell at Reuters takes a look at a few scenarios for global markets in 2025 and how they will play out. It's a good time to think through some different ideas, even if you disagree with some of the takes here. Not surprisingly, the list is dominated by the uncertainty of how Trump and Republicans will govern.

Trump Better Than Expected

Trade threats yield concessions

US economy leads global growth

China recovers

Peace deals reached

Bullish: copper

Bearish: oil, gas

Trump Worse Than Feared

Major trade barriers erected

Global economy suffers

Higher inflation

Bearish: copper, iron ore, oil, LNG

Bond markets punish Treasuries

China Recovery

Property/local govt cleanup succeeds

Consumer spending rebounds

New markets for green tech

Bullish: copper, iron ore, LNG, coal

Limited oil impact due to EVs

OPEC+ Fractures

Unity breaks under US production surge

UAE may increase output

$75/bbl support threatened

EV adoption pressures oil outlook

Energy Transition Ex-US