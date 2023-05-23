NBC's news is reporting that Florida Gov. DeSantis will launch his presidential bid in a conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk recently stepped down as the Twitter CEO but will host the event on Twitter Spaces. Musk has said he would support DeSantis if he ran for President. NBC reports that Musk does not think Trump can win again.



Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, are figures who often challenge conventional political and regulatory norms. Musk public statements generally advocate for less regulation, free speech, and more personal and business freedoms.

On the other hand, Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has advocated for conservative principles and policies throughout his political career. He, too, has sometimes challenged conventional norms, particularly in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last year, DeSantis has been in a battle with Disney, one of Florida's largest employers, largely over legislation signed by DeSantis, known as the Parental Rights in Education Act or the "Don't Say Gay" bill. This law limits discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in certain elementary school grades, a move which Disney criticized publicly. DeSantis initiated moves to limit Disney World's special tax status and its autonomy. While Disney managed to retain its special tax district, control of the tax district's five-member oversight board was transferred to DeSantis. The conflict has escalated to a lawsuit, with Disney suing DeSantis and the board for voting to nullify agreements giving Disney control over expansion at the complex. Disney alleges it was subjected to a "targeted campaign of government retaliation". As a result, Disney has halted a $1 billion office complex construction project in Orlando, demonstrating the potential economic implications of the conflict. This dispute reflects the increasingly partisan battles corporations are facing.

While Musk and DeSantis specific political ideologies might not perfectly align, they share a commonality of challenging established practices and advocating for their vision.

DeSantis will not be doing the announcement at Disney World and Bob Iger is not on the invite list.