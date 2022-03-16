The Dot Plot for March 2022 shows the median rate at the end of 2022 at 1.9% vs 0.9% in December. That is seven hikes in 2022 which is congruent with the market but above expectations from the Fed.

In 2023 the expectations are for 2.8% vs 1.6% median (and 11 of 18 at 1.9%) in December.. They also see 2.8% in 2024.

Dot plot
FOMC dot plot from March 2022

The Dot Plot in December showed:

Dot plot
The Dot Plot from December 2021

The table of the central tendencies from March 2022 now shows:

Central tendencies
Central tendencies from March 2022 meeting

Summary of central tendencies from March compared to December now shows for 2022:

In 2023, they see:

  • GDP near unchanged at 2.1% to 2.5%
  • unemployment rate near unchanged at 3.3% to 3.6%
  • PCE inflation higher at 2.3% to 3% from 2.1% to 2.5% in December
  • core PCE inflation higher at 2.4% to 3% from 2.1% to 2.4% in December

The chair and the Fed members are turning up the inflation fighting fight.