The protestors have shut down truck traffic across a Canada-US border crossing bridge in Detroit, severely impacting truck drivers. Drivers delivering freight are facing a four to five hour detour.

Now Ford with an announcement of further impacts on workers:

has shut down an engine plant due to the blockade

says a Canadian assembly plant is been forced to reduce hours

“While we continue to ship our current engine inventory to support our U.S. plants, we are running our plants at a reduced schedule today in Oakville (Ontario) and our Windsor engine plant is down,”