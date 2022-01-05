Ford sold 173,740 vehicles in the US in December, a fall of 17.1% from last December.

That could be a sign of omicron hitting consumers, as the weather was good in most of the country in the month.

In the fourth quarter overall, Ford sold 508K vehicles, which is up 26.8% from Q3 but the industry fell about 3% in the quarter.

In the release, Ford is heavily touting electric sales and notes that it was second to Tesla with the Mustang Mach-E selling 27K in the year. Shares surged yesterday on a doubling of production of the F-150 Lightning electric truck.

What's also notable is that Ford sold just 4625 sedans in December, almost all of them Mustang's. The company is basically out of the car game with the retirement of the Fusion.