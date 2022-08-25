Ford is announcing a hike in their Mach-E prices by 3K to 8.1K depending on the trim. THey will also hike shipping cost by $200. The news comes after the the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term reduction act reinstated tax credits for plug in EV cars for some manufacturers.

The reality is that the price of EVs are in huge demand. Paying $5 a gallon for gas in the US - and more in other parts of the world - caught peoples attention. If in the market for an EV, you can't get one easily and if you do find one, you will likely by $5K to $10K above MSPR due to low supply and high demand.

Now the MSRP is going up too.

Looking at Ford's website, the base model is at $44,000. The premium model is $49,000. The GT is $61.995. I don't know if that is reflective of the increases, but one thing to note is that credits for EV cars is limited to $55,000. The GT is above that level and if the Premium price is within $6K of that number. Will they even quailfy anymore with price increases?

It seems that if there is a good thing whether it be price or environmentally friendly, it gets arbitraged away in an instant. As far as Inflation reduction? I don't see it.

Living in Arizona, the cost/benefit analysis for solar panels is similar. Each time I look at it, the cost and ROI stalls the decision.

PS Ford confirmed the layoff of 3000 employees earlier this week.

Maybe it is time to buy Ford stock?

Looking at the daily chart, the price moved to the 200 day MA at the highs earlier this month. That level comes in at $16.55. The current price is at $15.84. Getting above the 200 day MA would increase the bullish bias.