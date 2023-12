Ford reported total sales of 145,559 vehicles in November, compared with 146,364 units last year, a drop of 0.5%. There may have been some impact from the strike but auto lots have decent inventory.

I think autos are one of the most-interesting spots in markets in the year ahead. I'm inclined to think that it will suffer because inventories have been rebuilt, long-lead sales are drying up and interest rates are high but this has me rethinking that automakers can compete: