- Foreign investors increased their exposure to Canadian securities by $29.3 billion in September (largest investment since April) vs 10.33 prior month (revised from 9.97B..
- Canadian acquisitions of foreign securities slowed to $4.14 billion in September (down from $12.3 billion in August).
- International transactions in securities generated a net inflow of $25.2 billion in the Canadian economy in September.
- Total net inflow for the third quarter amounted to $30.6 billion.
Details:
Canadian debt securities:
- Foreign acquisitions totaled $14.7 billion, mostly in bonds.
- Year-to-date bond acquisitions reached $172.0 billion in 2024 (up from $61.9 billion in 2023).
Private corporate bonds:
- Foreign investors added $10.1 billion in September, mainly in new bonds by financial institutions denominated in foreign currencies.
- Federal government bond holdings increased by $2.7 billion (lowest monthly investment in 2024).
Canadian shares:
- Non-residents invested $14.6 billion in Canadian shares in September (largest since December 2021).
- Investment followed a divestment of $11.9 billion in August.
- Year-to-date foreign divestment in Canadian shares totaled $9.7 billion (down from $40.7 billion in 2023).
Market performance:
- Canadian share prices (S&P/TSX composite index) increased by 2.8% in September.
Foreign securities acquisition slowed:
- Canadian investors acquired $4.1 billion of foreign securities in September (down from $12.3 billion in August).
Foreign debt securities:
- Added $4.4 billion to holdings, including $6.6 billion in bonds.
- US government bond investment totaled $3.5 billion (rebounding from a $3.9 billion divestment in August).
Foreign shares:
- Reduced exposure by $296 million in September (after a $15.5 billion investment in August).
- US equity holdings decreased by $1.2 billion (following a $12.7 billion investment in August).
Market performance:
- US share prices (S&P 500 composite index) increased by 2.0% in September.
Bank of Canada reduced its policy rate to 4.25% in September (down from 4.5%). Policy rate has been reduced by 75 basis points since January.