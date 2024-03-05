Crude oil continued its decline since yesterday and is nearing the 78.15 level of support. If that level holds a correction is expected.

EUR/USD is stuck near the 1.0855 of resistance waiting for eurozone data.

AUD/USD wasn't supported by the larger-than-expected Current Account surplus and Net Exports Contribution to GDP and is heading towards the 0.6490 level of support.

GBP/USD awaits Wednesday's Budget announcement and anticipated tax cut.

USD/CAD is flat with market participants awaiting for the BoC monetary policy announcement and Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress this week.

USD/JPY is near the 150.50 level of resistance and lacks clear direction.