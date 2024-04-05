Headlines:

Switzerland March foreign currency reserves CHF 715B vs CHF 678B prior

Japan's PM Kishida to Take Appropriate Action if There are Excessive FX Moves

German Factory Orders 0.2% m/m vs 0.6% expected

ECB Likely to Start Cutting Rates Once a Quarter Starting June

UK Construction PMI 50.2 vs 49.8 Expected

Eurozone Retail Sales m/m -0.5% vs -0.3% expected

Markets:

EUR/USD is uneventful after the German data, but US jobs print is expected.

GBP/USD didn’t react too much after better than expected Constructions PMI.

USD/JPY is range bound as Japan PM Kishida said what we already know.

Geopolitical risks loom over the weekend.