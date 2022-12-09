- UPDATE - FX option expiries for 09 December 2022 at the 10am New York cutrordeeck_box_outline_nk
- Bitcoin hits the ceiling
- ECB says banks to repay EUR 447bn of TLTRO funds early
eorderchck_box_outline_blnk
- TASS reports on a meeting between Russia and the US in Istanbul today
- UK inflation expectations are back to their nine-year high - recap
rerderchank
- "Twenty oil tankers wait to cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait"
rerderank
- China will sell 750bn yuan of 3-year special sovereign bonds on Dec 12 to fund stimulus
- ICYMI: Measure of global supply chain performance rose to its long-run average in November
- BoE UK inflation expectations survey: 4.8% vs. 4.9% prior
- Riksbank's Jansson - important that inflation is back on target by end '23 start '24
- Tesla (TSLA) to reduce output in December by around 30% from November for Model Y
- Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says November net revenue up 50% y/y
- OPEC+ crude output fell 700,000 b/d in November, the sharpest drop since April
- FT says China is starting to under-report coronavirus case and fatality data
- US moving higher against GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD (yen to a lesser extent, EUR not much changed)
- China media hail the effectiveness of Traditional Chinese medicine, TCM, in treating COVID
- Hong Kong stocks had a solid rise on Friday, up over 2%
- The Head and Shoulders Pattern
- Swedish central bank's Jansson says prepared to do more if necessary
- Spanish data - industrial output slower in October than in September both m/m and y/y
- UK Treasury says it'll reform short selling regulation
- Japan PM Kishida says trillion-yen tax hike needed to pay for defense
- UK says will not be publishing the November PPI data as scheduled
- Norway inflation data November. Headline -0.2% m/m (prior +0.3%) and core -0.1% (0.3%)
- Saudi, China joint statement stressed the importance of stability in the world oil markets
- ECB's Villeroy says cannot dismiss the possibility of an economic recession
- Credit Suisse says China's inflation likely to stay below 3% in the next 12 to 18 months
- Possible BOJ Kuroda replacement says the Bank should review its policy
- Credit Suisse: USD/JPY trade "a treacherous environment" - BOJ meeting probably irrelevant
- Russian oil - discount sale. Urals crude at Baltics ports this week assessed at $45/bbl.
- Australian PM announces government will set a price cap for gas (AUD12) and coal (AUD125)
- ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: USD lower as the week works toward the close
- OECD head Cormann says the global economic outlook is continuing to deteriorate
- Economic calendar in Europe/UK - Friday, 9 December 2022 - BoE inflation attitudes survey
- Trade ideas thread - Friday, 9 December 2022, UK/Europe version!!!
- Australian crypto exchange Digital Surge entered voluntary administration
It was a relatively sedate session, traders are looking ahead to a busy central bank driven week coming up next week with the Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank. Even today there was a focus on US data with November PPI and December Michigan Sentiment ahead in the coming hours.
The USD firmed a little after losing some ground in Asia. Ranges were not large.
Oil popped a little (and, as I update, has not followed through) with news that China is to sell 750bn yuan of bonds to fund an economic boost. China news has been optimistic all week as reopening moves are made and further support is provided to the troubled property sector.
CAD was weak: