It was a relatively sedate session, traders are looking ahead to a busy central bank driven week coming up next week with the Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank. Even today there was a focus on US data with November PPI and December Michigan Sentiment ahead in the coming hours.

The USD firmed a little after losing some ground in Asia. Ranges were not large.

Oil popped a little (and, as I update, has not followed through) with news that China is to sell 750bn yuan of bonds to fund an economic boost. China news has been optimistic all week as reopening moves are made and further support is provided to the troubled property sector.

CAD was weak: