Bloomberg reporting on the news (it was carried in tech media a few days ago):

A former Apple Inc. engineer was sentenced to 120 days in prison for stealing proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.

pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a single count of trade-secret theft

accused of downloading a 25-page Apple document to his wife’s computer that included schematic drawings of a circuit board design for a portion of an autonomous vehicle