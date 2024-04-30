The prosecution wanted three years after a negotiated guilty plea. Instead he got just four months.
That's a far cry from the 25 years given to this rival Sam Bankman-Fried.Then again, no one who had money invested in Binance was swindled.
The prosecution wanted three years after a negotiated guilty plea. Instead he got just four months.
That's a far cry from the 25 years given to this rival Sam Bankman-Fried.Then again, no one who had money invested in Binance was swindled.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read