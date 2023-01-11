US interest rates are declining, so don't expect yen to weaken much further

Widening of yield band is an extension of existing BOJ policy

Given Japan's economic fundamentals, difficult to envisage a fundamental change in monetary policy

The takeaway from her comments is that what the BOJ has done is fitting with their policy framework. Adding that even with a review of the central bank's policy during the past decade, it is difficult to imagine a major change in their existing policy stance. She argues that instead, the BOJ should focus on boosting flexibility.