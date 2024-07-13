Former President Donald Trump was escorted off stage by Secret Service agents at a rally in Butler, PA, after a series of loud noises, possibly gunshots, were heard. Trump was bloodied but reportedly fine. The source of the noises and if anyone else was injured remains unclear. The rally was declared a crime scene and is under investigation.

The WSJ reports that a shooter was killed by Secret Service. You can hear SS saying "shooters down" in the the video. There was apparently one other bystander killed according to sources.

There appears to be some blood around Trump's ear and across his face, as he was escorted off the stage.

Pres. Biden released a statement and will address the nation.

Former Pres. Obama tweeted:

Personally, hoping that cool heads prevail and people gather themselves and personally call an end to the rhetoric on both sides because it is not - and will never - work.