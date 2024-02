Former Treasury Secretary Summers is on the wires saying:

There is a meaningful chance - maybe 15% - that the next move is going to be upwards in rate, not downwards.

This week, the markets have been scared by the CPI and PPI data. PCE data expectations are ticking higher for next week.

The fear is increasing.

Meanwhile, the Vix index spiked higher on CPI day, but is back down below its 100 and 200 day MA..

What, Me Worry?