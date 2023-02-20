Via UK media, the two former Conservative prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, have called on current PM Rishi Sunak to provide fighter jets to Ukraine immediately.

Johnson, speaking in the UK parliament:

"we must give the Ukrainians what they need to win this war, this year"

Truss, also from the floor of the Commons:

"We have built up now an alliance of countries supplying those weapons and I can't wait to see the tanks, and I can't wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine to help those brave Ukrainians"

---

I wonder what extra support US President Biden promised on his trip to Ukraine?