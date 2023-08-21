The two-horse race for the 2024 US Presidential election is Biden vs. Trump.

Former President Trump is well in front of other Republican candidates and it seems their best chance is if he ends up convicted and in jail.

CNN reports Trump plans to turn himself in at Georgia's Fulton County Jail on Thursday. A Georgia judge approved a $200,000 bond for Trump on Monday in the racketeering case filed against him in the state. There are other charges pending in addition to the RICO charge.

Last week trump said he would not reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Powell when Powell's term expires. As a real estate guy, Trump is not a fan of interest rate hikes.

If Trump beats the charges 2024 will be a rerun of 2020's contest: