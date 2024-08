Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo pushed back against the narrative that the US economy is slowing.

“.. there are still no signs of a US recession, and the US economy is doing just fine with steady growth in .. restaurant bookings, air travel, hotel bookings, credit card data," he wrote. “In short, Fed pricing is wrong, and the market is making the same mistake it made at the beginning of the year."

Here are three of the charts he highlighted: