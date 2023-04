Prior 53.9

Manufacturing PMI 45.5 vs 47.8 expected

Prior 47.3

Composite PMI 53.8 vs 52.7 expected

Prior 52.7

It's a bit of a diverging report as the services and composite prints are both at 11-month highs while the manufacturing print comes in at a 35-month low. But overall, this still points to improvement in demand conditions with labour market conditions also still holding up. HCOB notes that: