Despite the better revision, the details were poor as further deterioration in demand conditions weighed on activity with French factories also cutting their input purchasing due to lower output requirements and elevated costs. S&P Global notes that:

"The August PMI survey continues to signal a picture of weak health within the French manufacturing sector. A number of survey indicators suggest that there is further room to the downside also as new orders fell strongly once again, while purchasing activity was reduced due to falling production requirements and the high price level of many inputs.

"If we are to search for some positives, rates of decrease in both output and new orders softened slightly from July, which may raise hopes that the manufacturing sector downturn can remain a shallow one. There was also further evidence to suggest that peak price pressures, at least for now, have passed. The situation over energy prices could of course change this as European gas supply remains uncertain, but the downward trend in the survey's inflation measures is encouraging.

"There was also a further increase in the Suppliers' Delivery Times Index, signalling fewer delays when compared to July. This will also help to cool manufacturing price pressures if this trend continues."