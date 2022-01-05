- Prior 99; revised to 98
The headline shows a slight rise in consumer morale, matching the long-term average of 100. But the details reveal some light increase in fears on unemployment and that price pressures are still elevated.
The headline shows a slight rise in consumer morale, matching the long-term average of 100. But the details reveal some light increase in fears on unemployment and that price pressures are still elevated.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read