Prior 55.9

Services 57.1 vs 56.0 expected

Prior 57.4

Composite 55.6 vs 55.0 expected

Prior 54.9

Increase in overall new orders was softest in three months. All below prior and all miss on expectations. Covid cases have slowed down somewhat in the eurozone as of late, but not much relief here showing the drag from Europe's recent COVID surge higher

This is the first in a run of PMI's from Europe. Next up is Germany.

Main event is the ECB meeting later, so all eyes will be on that at 1245GMT