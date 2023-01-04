Composite PMI 49.1 vs 48.0 prelim

That's a modest revision higher but it still points to a contraction in French services activity, with demand continuing to stay weak. Of note, higher interest rates and inflation are the two main sticking points that are weighing on overall conditions. S&P Global notes that:

"2022 ended with a second successive monthly decline in services activity across France. Overall, the latest survey data round off the worst quarterly performance in the sector since early-2021 and will fuel the calls of an impending recession in the euro area's second-largest economy.

"The biggest drag on the performance of the service sector in December was demand. Higher interest rates are slowing activity in sectors sensitive to changes in borrowing costs such as real estate, while persistent inflation continues to squeeze real incomes and is eroding purchasing power.

"Inflation in services is certainly staying a lot stickier than in manufacturing, with services input costs rising at a slightly quicker rate in December. That said, companies appear to be absorbing more of the burden than they have been recently as customers become resistant to price hikes. We subsequently saw the rate of output price inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term ease in December.

"Overall, the latest survey data highlight underlying fragility within the French economy. With interest rates set to rise further in the coming months, and inflation remaining stubbornly elevated for the time being, this fragility can be expected to continue."