According to a Harris interactive poll on the France election:
- Far-right National Rally (RN) party seen leading first round of French Parliament election with 220-250 seats.
- Left Wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition seen in second place of French election with 135-165 seats.
- Macron's 'Together' centrist camp seen in third place of French election with 95-130 seats.
- Conservative Republicans (LR) party seen with 30-50 seats in French Parliament election first round.
- An alliance between Republican politician Ciotti and RN would result in 15-30 seats