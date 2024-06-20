According to a Harris interactive poll on the France election:

Far-right National Rally (RN) party seen leading first round of French Parliament election with 220-250 seats.

Left Wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition seen in second place of French election with 135-165 seats.

Macron's 'Together' centrist camp seen in third place of French election with 95-130 seats.

Conservative Republicans (LR) party seen with 30-50 seats in French Parliament election first round.

An alliance between Republican politician Ciotti and RN would result in 15-30 seats