A slight revision lower but it just reaffirms a solid expansion as output growth returns last month following the omicron impact in December and January. Markit notes that:

"Against the immense supply chain struggles that manufacturers have had to contend with over the last few months, the latest survey data show some promising signs of resilience as goods production increased at the fastest rate since last July. What is also encouraging to read is the anecdotes from our survey members which suggest that the trend in demand for goods is gaining momentum and many expect this trend to continue. Additional workers were recruited in February (some on a short-term basis to cover staff isolating with COVID-19), and business confidence strengthened.

"There were also some cautious signs of optimism in supply chain data, with input lead times lengthening to the weakest extent for almost a year. According to panel members, the availability for certain raw materials had improved. It's important not to get too carried away though as there still needs to be a considerable catch-up here.

"Less positive remains the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term story and the persistence of rising costs and output prices. Suppliers continue to raise their fees as demand for inputs remains strong, but it appears that many businesses are simply paying these prices and passing the burden onto their clients. Given the causes of inflation seem sticky, policymaker intervention may well be required to bring inflation under control."