Friday's leaks indicated that Biden told allies that Putin had decided to invade Ukraine with an attack starting Tuesday or Wednesday.

France's foreign minister noted that all the elements are in place for an offensive but that nothing indicates Putin has made a decision yet.

The US, for its part, has closed its embassy in Kiev and is shifting diplomatic functions to the western-Ukraine city of Lviv.

As it goes, we're all just watching and waiting for more-concrete signals. These back-and-forth headlines make for a tough trade.