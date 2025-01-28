- Prior 89
French household confidence rebounded to start the year, helped by easing of fears on unemployment. It is still keeping well below the long-term average of 100 though, so that continues to reflect softer sentiment as a whole for now.
French household confidence rebounded to start the year, helped by easing of fears on unemployment. It is still keeping well below the long-term average of 100 though, so that continues to reflect softer sentiment as a whole for now.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read