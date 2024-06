Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -2.2%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

The political angst from the European parliamentary election over the weekend is weighing on regional stocks today. US futures are also more subdued, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%. For French stocks, this would mark the biggest daily drop since November if the mood music holds for the day.