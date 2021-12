The ongoing rebound from the corona-lows was an impressive one in Europe as markets close for the year. There were slight declines today but the overall returns were impressive.

French CAC 40 +29%

UK FTSE 100 +14%

Spain IBEX +8%

Stoxx 600 +22.5%

That will be tough to top in 2022 but the gains in France speak to the market's ability to look past 200,000 daily covid cases and the CAC monthly chart looks good.