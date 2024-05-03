- Prior +0.2%
It's a miss on estimates but this is very much lagging data since we already have the Q1 GDP figures. Besides that, this is also manufacturing data which is the smaller contributor to the French economy in general.
It's a miss on estimates but this is very much lagging data since we already have the Q1 GDP figures. Besides that, this is also manufacturing data which is the smaller contributor to the French economy in general.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read