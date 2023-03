Prior +6.3%

CPI +0.8% vs +0.9% m/m expected

Prior +1.0%

HICP +6.6% vs +6.5% y/y expected

Prior +7.3%

HICP +0.9% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%

As mentioned yesterday, the fall in annual headline inflation owes much to base effects but the monthly reading continues to show an increase in price pressures. That will keep the ECB on their toes with core inflation also still holding at the highs, reaffirming the need to maintain a more hawkish front.