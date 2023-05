Prior 54.6

Manufacturing PMI 46.1 vs 46.0 expected

Prior 45.6

Composite PMI 51.4 vs 52.0 expected

Prior 52.4

The readings are slightly softer than estimated but still points to growth in the French economy in May, albeit at a slower pace. The headline reading is a four-month low as demand conditions take a bit of a hit and a further softening of business confidence. HCOB notes that: