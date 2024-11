Prior +1.2%

HICP +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

This just confirms a slight uptick in French consumer prices on the month. It is largely to do with base effects but looking at the details, services inflation is also seen nudging higher from 2.3% previously to 2.5% in November. That might be a worry if it starts to feed into the core reading more meaningfully as well when we get to see the final estimate.