Prior -€6.78 billion; revised to -€6.94 billion

The trade deficit grew slightly in October, owing to a jump of 2.6% in exports and a 3.5% bump in imports during the month.

The good news is that exports have been growing steadily since the start of the year but the increasing trade deficit isn't really a good sign, not helped by a rise in prices of raw materials mostly. In volume terms, both exports and imports have grown by a rather small amount since the beginning of the year i.e. +1.1% and +0.9% respectively.