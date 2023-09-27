And that is largely to help households counteract inflation pressures while at the same time trying to rein in public finances, as announced by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire. He warned that as price caps on gas and power prices are slowly being unwound, the government alone cannot bear the cost of the inflation fight.

Of note, they will be incorporating a new tax on toll road operators and airport operators while implementing a global corporate tax to generate more revenue - both totaling to roughly €2.1 billion by 2025.