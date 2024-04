That's a slight beat on estimates as the French economy posts moderate growth in Q1. Looking at the breakdown:

Domestic demand +0.6%

Inventory changes -0.5%

Net foreign trade +0.7%

The good news is that household consumption is seen accelerating slightly in the first quarter. That is seen up to +0.4% from +0.2% previously in Q4 last year. Services consumption was seen up 0.7%, roughly similar to the 0.8% reading in the last quarter.