Prior -0.1%; revised to 0.0%

The French economy stagnated in the final quarter of last year, with the reading matching estimates. The breakdown shows that domestic demand fell by 0.1% on the quarter. Meanwhile, foreign trade contributed 1.2% but was offset by a 1.1% decline in inventories. A slight positive takeaway is a mild revision to the Q3 figure at least. However, it still reflects stagnant growth in Europe's second biggest economy.