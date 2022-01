Prior +3.0%; revised to +3.1%

GDP +5.4% y/y

Prior +3.3%; revised to +3.5%

French economic growth slowed less than anticipated in Q4, so that's a bit of a positive takeaway. The preliminary figures for total growth in 2021 is +7.0% as compared to the -8.0% contraction in 2020. Looking at the details, domestic demand contributed +0.5% to Q4 GDP growth, inventories +0.4%, offset by foreign trade which record a -0.2% contribution.