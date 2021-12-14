Despite omicron starting to become more widespread, Attal says that the government isn't going to make changes to restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus - at least for now. As for travel restrictions with the UK, he says that "we are looking at the situation".

The decision is somewhat encouraging for businesses but if the virus spread gets a little overwhelming, it may be tough to keep things as it is over the next few weeks/months surely. But again, we'll see. If hospitals can cope, then all the better for everyone.