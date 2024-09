Prior +1.8%

HICP +1.5% vs +2.0% y/y expected

Prior +2.2%

A marked fall in energy prices is said to be driving the lower inflation pressures in France in September. But in any case, market players will take in comfort from this as it just increases the odds of a rate cut by the ECB next month. EUR/USD is now down to the lows for the day, lower by 0.3% to 1.1145.