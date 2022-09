Prior +5.9%

HICP +6.2% vs +6.7% y/y expected

Prior +6.6%

That is quite the miss on estimates as monthly inflation is seen ticking lower by 0.5% in September (first time in 12 months), leading to a drop in annual inflation figures as noted above as well. After the worrying spike in Germany as seen yesterday, this will at least provide a little bit of comfort that things aren't getting too out of hand (more so than they already are) for the ECB.