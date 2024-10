Comments from Barnier:

Will reduce deficit to 3% in 2029

First remedy to bring down debt is to reduce spending

In 2025, two-thirds of effort will focus on cuts

Budget situation also requires targeted measures on tax policy

We will ask large companies and richest part of population to contribute to effort around finances

It's going to be a mess in France and many parts of Europe. The public is in no mood for tax hikes or austerity but something has to be done about deficits.