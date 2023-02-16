The high roughly 10 minutes ago hit 7,387.29, which eclipses that seen in January last year, and marks a new record high for France's benchmark stock index. This continues to reaffirm that there really needs to be a distinction between European and US equities at the moment as the optimism in the former continues to run high.

The record high for the CAC 40 comes after we also saw a record high climb - which is continuing to run now - for UK's FTSE 100 index. Next in line seems to be Germany's DAX, which is now about 4.4% below its own record high. That seems like a stretch but so does saying that we could see a 12% move in seven weeks, which we are seeing since the turn of the year.