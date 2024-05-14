The major European stock indices are close mostly higher. The one exception is the German DAX. France CAC rose by 0.20 percent which was good enough for a new record high close. The UK FTSE 100 closed higher but fell short of its record high level reached on Friday at 8433.75. It closed at 8428.14.

A summary of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -0.14%

France CAC, +0.20%

UK FTSE 100 100, +0.16%

Spain's Ibex, 0.78%

Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.96%

As London/European traders exit, US equities are little changed

Dow Industrial Average average is unchanged at 39431.96

S&P index is also near unchanged at 5221.52

NASDAQ index is up 33.8 points or 0.21% at 16421

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 18.83 points or 0.91% at 2080.95.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower:

two year yield 4.87%, -3.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.470%, -2.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.461%, -2.0 basis points.

30 year yield 4.613%, -0.9 basis points.

Crude oil is moving lower today with the decline of $-1.21 or -1.53% at $77.91. That takes a price back below its 100-day moving average at $78.42. Staying below is more bearish. The low price from last week reached $76.89. The price closed below its 100 day moving out on Friday but rallied yesterday. The sellers are making a play. Can they keep control?

Bitcoin is trading at $61,474. The high price today reached $63,075. The low is at $61,108. The price of Bitcoin is below its 100-day moving average at $62,153. The price has been trading above and below the 100-day moving average over last last few weeks (at different times). The low price was reached the day it broke below the 100-day moving average back on May 1. The low price reached $56,500 but quickly rebounded. Since then, breaks have been met with limited downside momentum.