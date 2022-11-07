Lawmakers and policymakers have been kicking the can down the road for many months now and it is no surprise to see them do it again. I mean, these are the guys who just around this time last year said that inflation was going to be transitory.

Adding to this, Le Maire says that Europe needs to tell the US that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) proposed is something that is not acceptable. The EU has previously raised concerns that the act may discriminate against the region's automotive, renewables, battery and energy-intensive industries so there is still yet to be a compromise it seems.